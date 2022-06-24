Jamie Oliver stuns fans with loved-up photos as he celebrates milestone achievement with wife Jools The dad-of-five penned a gushy post

Jamie Oliver delighted fans with a series of super sweet loved-up snaps to mark his 22nd wedding anniversary with his wife, Jools.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the household name shared seven adorable pictures which paid tribute to the couple's happy marriage. Jamie picked a throwback snap from the duo's intimate wedding as the primary photo.

Dressed in a silky, strapless ivory dress, a youthful-looking Jools beamed for the cameras as she went arm-in-arm with her beau. Jamie complemented his wife's boho aesthetic with a powder blue suit which he teamed with a pair of snakeskin loafers.

Other photos commemorated the power couple's lifetime achievements, with several pregnancy pictures taking centre stage. In a touching tribute to Jools' maternal side, Jamie included a candid snap of his wife breastfeeding one of their newborn children.

Jamie marked their milestone achievement with a gushy post

He captioned the post: "Happy wedding Anniversary @joolsoliver 22 years!!! Woop woop. Wow what a journey we have had together, so much joy and laughs made a few wonderful kids along with some massive challenges that life throws at you…. but you’ve always been there to support me, and you inspire me every day by being the best mum and wife xx."

Jamie concluded by saying: "Thank you, I love you, try and relax today stop doing jobs! Put the Dyson down! And try to remember our sweet little wedding we had all those years ago with just our nearest and dearest what a day it was!!! Love Jamie xxx."

Fans were quick to inundate the TV chef's post with endless praise, with one writing: "Now that’s something to celebrate," whilst another penned: "Happy anniversary and tons of love for you both."

The loved-up couple share five children together

Global star Jennifer Aniston even took the time to congratulate the pair, adding: "Love you both to the moon and back! 22 years! That’s a beautiful thing."

A third remarked: "Omg we have watched you grow and we have grown with you. Happy anniversary to you both."

The heartfelt tribute comes after Jools posted an emotional post as daughter Petal, 13, headed off on a school trip. The youngster was off enjoying a residential stay away from home and mum Jools took to her Instagram Stories to lament the event. Alongside a sweet throwback picture of Petal, the mum-of-five penned: "Missing this little cute one at this age and now on her Year 8 residential."

Jools also shares Poppy, 20, Daisy, 19, Buddy, 11, and River five, with her husband Jamie.

