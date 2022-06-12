Jools Oliver introduces new family addition in sun-kissed snap with daughter Daisy Jools and Jamie have been married for 22 years

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools revealed a new family addition in a stunning sun-soaked snap of daughter Daisy on Saturday.

In the photo, shared to the mother-of-five's Instagram Stories, a brand new furry friend called Heidi can be seen sitting with Daisy, 19, as they enjoy a sunny weekend.

Captioning the photo, the Little Bird creator penned: "Daisyboo and Heidi," alongside a white heart emoji.

In the snap, Daisy and Heidi look very content snuggled up in the sunshine on a piece of garden furniture. Surrounding the duo are lots of beautiful white flowers.

Daisy and Heidi soaked up the sun

Whilst it's not been confirmed whether Heidi is an official Oliver, the family-of-seven aren't short of furry friends as they already have Border Collie, Conker.

Conker was welcomed in November 2021 and has since slotted straight into life with his new family.

Announcing the news at the time, Jamie took to social media and posted a stunning black-and-white snap of eldest son Buddy cuddling up to the new addition.

Conker has been a member of the Oliver family since November last year

Captioning the post, he penned: "Meet the newest Oliver family member Conker Oliver," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Wife Jools shared the same image to her Instagram.

Responding to a friend in the comments who asked Jools: "Did it happen?" the mother-of-five replied: "It did [laughing emoji], only took 20 years!!!" suggesting a furry friend has been on the cards for Jools and Jamie since they first tied the knot back in June 2000.

Youngest son River appears to have also bonded well with Conker as shortly after Conker's arrival Jools shared a snap of the five-year-old cradling the pup.

Conker and River have a special bond

Fans couldn't wait to weigh-in on the photo. One fan penned: "Collie pups are the best." A second added: "This is such a cute picture. Gentle souls together cute."

A third replied: "So cute and love River's boots too," and fourth enthused: "Too too much. Just so divine."

Just weeks after the Pooch's arrival, Jamie opened up about how the family chose his name.

He told Chris Moyles: "There is a new member of the family called Conker who is a dog… Well yeah, the actual humans have generally been flowers. So Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy - Buds - and River. Well that's not really a flower but without water they wouldn't grow."

