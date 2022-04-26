Jamie Oliver's wife Jools makes heartbreaking admission about her daughters The couple share five children together

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools have been happily married since 2000 and together share five children together.

MORE: Jamie and Jools Oliver celebrate daughter Daisy's birthday - see inside their celebrations

But the road to parenthood hasn't been easy for the pair.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jools Oliver and daughter Petal in fits of laughter

Jools candidly shared that she has suffered five miscarriages over the course of their marriage, the most recent in June 2020 during lockdown. And now she has revealed her eldest daughters' heartbreaking reactions.

READ: Revealed: Jamie and Jools Oliver's comments on having a sixth baby

MORE: Jamie Oliver and wife Jools' £6m regal family home has a chequered past

Jools had said in the past said she was thinking of starting IVF in the hopes of having a sixth child – but revealed this week that her children had convinced her not to.

Jamie and Jools are proud parents to five children

Speaking to Sophie Ellis Bextor on The Spinning Plates podcast, Jools revealed: "As I got older everything was against me and I had to learn to stop... I think for my health I was quite pleased that I probably won't try again, I just don't think it's a great idea.

READ: Jools Oliver twins with son River in heart-warming candid photos

MORE: Celebrity chefs' lavish homes: Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver, Phil Vickery and more

"Especially with my older girls saying, 'Mum, please don't because we just want you here,' and I've got to think about the others."

Jools revealed her daughters were concerned about her plans to expand the family

She continued: "On New Year's Day I got a text from my daughter Daisy saying, 'Mum, you've got so much to give, you're really kind, just be a midwife, don't try anything else.'"

Chef Jamie and Jools are parents to Poppy, 20, Daisy, 19, Petal, 13, Buddy, 11, and five-year-old River.

READ: Jools Oliver shares new photos of lookalike daughter Petal - and the resemblance is uncanny!

MORE: Jamie Oliver inundated with messages after sharing emotional video of daughter Poppy

Asked last year about whether they would be expanding their brood further, Jamie told Radio X’s Chris Moyles: "I don't think so but… No, listen, I don't have a choice in this. I know they say it takes two to tango. Not in my house."

Jamie and Jools have been happily married since 2000

Chris then recalled to listeners: "I was with Jamie and Jools… and I think I made a joke about them having 98 children and Jamie goes, 'Yeah, we're done now,' and then Jools looked and went, 'Although one more might be nice,' and Jamie looked at her. I think I walked away."

Laughing, Jamie, 46, replied: "It was uncomfortable! She's just so maternal and she's got so much love to give I can't… but what do you do? I just keep saying, 'But what about me? Don't worry about the kids! Moi!' That's the great thing about a dog. I've never seen anyone in my family more pleased to see me!"

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.