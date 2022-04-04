Jools Oliver shares sweet new photos of lookalike daughter Petal - and the resemblance is uncanny! Happy belated birthday, Petal!

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools marked another special occasion in their household - their youngest daughter Petal's 13th birthday!

Sharing a series of sweet snapshots of their now-teenage daughter on Sunday, many fans were quick to comment on the likeness between the mother-and-daughter duo.

WATCH: Jools Oliver and daughter Petal in fits of laughter

"Your first day of being 13 baby girl… we take our wishes very seriously in this house! Joint wishes with Daisy and River extra special this year," the doting mum remarked alongside a photo of Petal with her birthday cake and youngest brother River and older sister Daisy.

Commenting on the family resemblance, one fan remarked: "The girls are so alike!! Your doubles Jools." Another said: "She is so like you Jools." A third post read: "Jools she’s the double of you."

Earlier on, 47-year-old Jools shared a series of throwback posts and touched upon their similar personalities. "Wow Petal and just like that my little best friend is a teenager," she said.

Petal with her brother River and sister Daisy

"You are a mini Daisy and Pop rolled into one and we definitely share the same humour just thinking about our many jokes makes me smile, you are so damn cute!! We love you so much, don't grow up too quickly our little sunshine. Have a wonderful day xxx."

Her husband Jamie also paid his own tribute, writing: "Happy Birthday Petal ! 13 years old today..??… Woop woop love you sweet pea so much… you've done the hard bit the next 7 years are going to be a breeze !!! Haha dad xxxx."

Jools shared a series of posts on Petal's 13th birthday

Jamie and Jools, who have been married since 2000, are also doting parents to Poppy, 20, Daisy, 18, Buddy, 11 and five-year-old River.

