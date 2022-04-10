Jamie and Jools Oliver celebrate daughter Daisy's birthday - see inside their celebrations The celebrity couple share five children

It's not very often that Jools and Jamie Oliver's daughter Daisy makes an appearance on their social media, but on Sunday followers were excited to see the Little Bird designer share a snap of her second-born who celebrated turning 19.

RELATED: Jools Oliver shares sweet new photos of lookalike daughter Petal - and the resemblance is uncanny!

Captioning two photos of the celebration, Jools wrote: "Happy Happy wonderful birthday little legend number 2 Now you are 19. We are so so proud of you we could burst.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's son River looks so adorable being filmed in family home

"You have the kindest sweetest heart that makes you just that little extra special. Make this your year Daisyboo we all love you so much xxx."

MORE: Jamie Oliver inundated with messages after sharing extremely emotional video of daughter Poppy

READ: Revealed: Jamie and Jools Oliver's comments on having a sixth baby

In one of the snaps, Jools was putting a birthday crown with a red cross on Daisy's head whilst she cuddled their family dog, Conker, who was dressed very smartly for the occasion, wearing a horse-patterned neckerchief.

Jools posted these lovely photos

In the second photo, Daisy was cutting her birthday cake alongside little brother River, five, who was sitting with his mouth wide open ready for a piece of cake.

Friends and fans were excited to see the rare snap of daughter daisy and were quick to wish her a happy birthday.

Zoe Clark-Coates MBE wrote: "Happy birthday Daisy." Writer Pippa Vosper penned: "Happy Birthday Daisy! With four red love hearts.

Jool's and Jamie's house was full of decorations

Fay Ripley also replied to the post and commented: "What a gem she is" with four heart-eye faces.

This birthday weekend was extra special as Daisy's sister Petal, turned 13 on Monday so double celebrations were in order at the Oliver household.

Taking to Instagram on Petal's big day, Jools shared two snaps featuring River, Petal and Daisy all cuddled up together whilst cutting another delicious-looking cake.

River's epic cake face

The second photo featured another one of River's fantastic "cake screaming face" as one fan commented.

Captioning the post Jools wrote: "Your first day of being 13 baby girl….we take our wishes very seriously in this house! Joint wishes with Daisy and River extra special this year."

Fans flooded the comments with their birthday wishes for Petal. One replied: "Happy birthday Petal. I can't believe the likeness between Petal and Daisy. Could be twins."

Another fan couldn't help but notice the likeness between Jools and her daughter and penned: "@joolsoliver she’s the image of you as a child, gorgeous pictures of your troops, they grow up so fast, a blink of eye and hello teenagers."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.