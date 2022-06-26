Serena Williams provides unconventional glimpse into Wimbledon prep The athlete is getting ready!

Serena Williams is currently gearing up to make her grand Wimbledon return and gave her fans a glimpse into how she prepares for the prestigious tournament.

MORE: Serena Williams spotlights major achievement amid tennis comeback with emotional throwback

However, instead of a rigorous training montage, the athlete shared just how she unwinds and relaxes her mind before her time on court.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Serena Williams and daughter Olympia's matching outfit changes

She shared a candid video from her home, wearing a comfy tee and a pair of ornate patterned reading glasses with a chain between them as she opened up about her de-stressing mechanisms.

"In case you're wondering how I prep for Wimbledon," she started off, adding: "Well, I relax my mind by doing Legos," showing off one of her Marvel-themed sets. "Thor's hammer, I mean, the movie's coming out, so wanna be on brand."

MORE: Serena Williams celebrates iconic comeback alongside mini-me daughter

She even showed off how much of the model she had completed. There was more Marvel to add to her routine, though, as she provided a peek at the movie she was catching at the same time.

"I'm such a Marvel fan, so I'm watching Iron Man for the third or fourth… no, actually the 20th time, I can almost quote the movie," before ending with flexing her glasses to her followers.

Serena revealed how she prepped mentally for Wimbledon

Fans quickly began to marvel over how fun her routine sounded, and her husband Alexis Ohanian was on hand to show his support for his wife by quipping: "Your husband will always keep the Legos coming."

Many of them noted her glasses in particular, as Colton Haynes cheekily commented: "Are those my glasses…?" and a comment from her S by Serena Instagram handle read: "It's the glasses for us."

MORE: Serena Williams revisits unbelievable spring fashion – including stunning backless dress

MORE: Serena Williams celebrates daughter Olympia's achievement with husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena has emerged victorious at Wimbledon a massive seven times over the course of her career, starting in 2002 and last taking home the title in 2016.

The star player hadn't been active in competitive play since her injury during last year's games, taking time off to recover, be with family, and engage in promotional cycles for King Richard.

The sports icon has gotten back into competitive play

Since then, she has gotten back into the game, kicking things off with a doubles match in Eastbourne last week alongside Ons Jabeur.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.