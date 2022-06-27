David Walliams sparks new romance reports as he announces: 'We're getting married' Suzan Mutesi took to Instagram

David Walliams appears to have a new lady in his life!

READ: David Walliams shares photo with 'young son' – but it's not what it seems

The Little Britain star is currently in Sydney to film his appearance as a guest judge on Australia's Got Talent.

WATCH: David Walliams announces his engagement to Suzan Mutesi

And it seems he has fallen for model and fashion designer Suzan Mutesi during his stay Down Under.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair met last week after a chance encounter in their hotel.

READ: David Walliams shares adorable never-before-seen childhood photo​

MORE: BGT judge David Walliams reveals a peek inside his London home

Suzan, 36, then shared a video with her fans showing the pair smiling as they announced their engagement, with David appearing with his arm wrapped around her and telling the camera, "We're getting married, so watch this space."

The pair posed together as they announced their 'engagement'

Writing in the caption, Suzan added: “We are getting married!! @dwalliams announced our engagement on the post morning of my birthday!! We met at the breakfast room, in-front of the chocolate fountain, he announced to everyone we are getting married!!

READ: David Walliams causes a stir with very famous dinner date – photos

MORE: David Walliams pays tribute following sad death of beloved BGT star

“I was dressed in a @camillawithlove dressing gown and hotel slippers. @dwalliams is one of the warmest, kindest and funniest individual you would ever meet and I am a lucky girl!! thank @antmiddleton and david for making my birthday special!! @bgt #littlebritain #Britain'sGotTalent.”

Suzan is a Ugandan-Australian actress, model and fashion designer

While the video was considered to be tongue-in-cheek, the couple were seen enjoying a date night over the weekend, with David taking Suzan to see Baz Lurhmann's Elvis at Hoyts cinemas in Sydney's Moore Park on Saturday.

READ: David Walliams delights fans as he declares – 'I'm in love'

MORE: David Walliams and Matt Lucas reunite for heartwarming reason

According to an eyewitness, the pair “couldn't keep their hands off each other” and shared a passionate kiss during the almost three-hour movie.

David was previously married to model Lara Stone

David, 50, has been married once before. He tied the knot with Dutch model Lara Stone in May 2010, with the couple going on to welcome their son Alfred in May 2013.

In September 2015, David filed for divorce from Lara after five years of marriage citing in the paperwork "unreasonable behaviour".

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.