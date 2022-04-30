Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams reveals a peek inside his London home The children's author lives with his pet dogs, Bert and Ernie

David Walliams rarely speaks out about his personal life, but he does occasionally give fans an insight into his home on social media.

The Britain's Got Talent judge lives in London with his pet dogs, Bert and Ernie, after selling his former marital home with ex-wife Lara Stone and their son Alfred in 2019.

David Walliams chats to the Duchess of Cornwall from his London home

The pet pooches feature prominently in David's Instagram posts at home, and the pictures occasionally reveal glimpses at his interiors, too. Featuring white walls with black-and-white photographic prints on display, a log-burning fireplace, and a luxurious marble-topped kitchen, it looks incredible.

David revealed a peek inside his kitchen when he showcased his favourite children's books of 2021 in an Instagram post. The author showcased the books on a marble worktop, with an open shelving unit displaying a selection of glassware visible in the background.

David revealed a look inside his kitchen with a marble worktop

David gave an insight into his home life during the coronavirus pandemic, when he encouraged his fans to donate to charity. The comedian sat on a white armchair in front of a bookcase filled with colourful books, no doubt including all of his own.

David worked from home during the coronavirus lockdown

One post of David lying on the floor with "my boys" shows a bit of his kitchen-diner, which appears to have a breakfast bar lined with grey stools, and a flat-screen television mounted on the wall above a log-burning fireplace. And while the background of the photo is a little blurry, we can make out some open shelving and framed photos hanging on the wall at the back of the room.

David Walliams gave fans a look inside his home for an important cause

David has added character throughout his home with framed artwork and photographs, including Marty Feldman prints that he previously showcased on Instagram. "Thank you @arthursteelarchive for my beautiful Marty Feldman prints. I love them," he captioned two photos of himself holding the frames in his kitchen, which has pale grey fitted cabinets with an integrated wine fridge.

David Walliams occasionally shares glimpses inside his London home on Instagram

Another prized possession is a sketch of his pet dogs, which David also shared with his 1.6 million followers earlier in the year.

The comedian used to live in Noel Gallagher's former home

The Britain’s Got Talent judge previously lived in Supernova Heights, the Belsize Park mansion that belonged to Noel Gallagher at the peak of his success with Oasis. The three-bedroom property was spread over five floors, and David reportedly enlisted architects to modernise the house by removing walls and installing skylights to turn it into what had been described as an "exceptional architectural masterpiece".

David bought the house in 2005 for £3.25million and lived there with his former wife Lara Stone and their son Alfred. However, he listed it for sale for £5.35million in 2018, and it sold in March 2019.

