David Walliams causes a stir with very famous dinner date – photos The BGT has a high-profile friend…

David Walliams sparked a huge reaction from his fans when he shared a sweet photo of himself and a very famous dinner date on Friday.

MORE: David Walliams pays tribute following sad death of beloved BGT star

The Britain's Got Talent judge looked delighted to be in such good company as he beamed alongside Friends star David Schwimmer. Both men grinned from ear-to-ear in the snap with David wrapping his arm around the US star, who sweetly rested his arm over David's shoulders.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Walliams films inside beautiful London home

The children's book author also shared a similar black and white image, but this time his hand was affectionately placed over David's wrist. Captioning the photos, which he also shared on his Stories, he penned: "Dinner with Schwimmer @_schwim_."

Fans rushed to share their disbelief over the photo and compliment the men on their dapper appearances. "Two incredible talented gentlemen. What a gorgeous photo. Handsome two Hot Daves," replied one.

READ: David Walliams delights fans as he declares – 'I'm in love'

MORE: David Walliams and Matt Lucas reunite for heartwarming reason

A second said: "WOW! Special moment. A third added: "This is absolutely so much love," and a fourth said: "No way! My two favourite people."

David enjoyed a night out with David Schwimmer

This isn't the first time David has sparked a reaction with a photo companion. Back in January, the Little Britain star enjoyed a winter break at an undisclosed tropical location where he bumped into Gary Barlow.

Joking about their "holiday bromance", David posted a photo of the pair with their arms around each other and beaming for the camera.

The BGT judge shared two photos with his dinner companion

Fans went wild for the snapshot. "Double Awesomeness," one remarked, while a second echoed: "My two favourites on British talent shows." "Best bromance ever!" a third wrote and a fourth stated: "Two men of my heart!"

Meanwhile, David is now back on TV screens thanks to the return of BGT, which saw him finally reunite with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and Alesha Dixon earlier this year to begin filming the auditions, which air on ITV on Saturdays.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.