Simon Cowell beams as he reunites with BGT gang after confirming engagement The Britain's Got Talent judge recently shared his happy news

Simon Cowell was the picture of happiness as he was reunited with his Britain's Got Talent colleagues this weekend. His sighting in the UK comes days after the 62-year-old confirmed his engagement to partner Lauren Silverman.

MORE: Simon Cowell breaks his silence after news of his engagement is confirmed

In new pictures shared on fellow BGT judge David Walliams' Instagram page, the music mogul flashed a smile as he posed for photos with David, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and hosts Ant and Dec.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Simon Cowell enjoys birthday celebrations with son Eric

"Reunited. @simoncowell @bgt," David simply remarked alongside one of the images. The cast and crew got together this weekend to start filming at The London Palladium - the new series comes after the show was axed last year due to the pandemic.

MORE: Amanda Holden reacts to Simon Cowell's surprise engagement - and hints at wedding date

READ: Simon Cowell and Britain's Got Talent future revealed following cancellation news

Last week, Simon publicly addressed his engagement news for the first time since popping the question. Grabbing coffee outside in Malibu, the X Factor boss grinned as a reporter quizzed him.

After being congratulated, Simon was put on the spot to comment on the happy news. "What do you think? Yeah [it's true]. Thank you so much, I really appreciate that," he said in a video obtained by The Sun.

Both Simon and Lauren - who were visibly in great spirits - left on their bikes with huge smiles on their faces. The couple got engaged after 13 years together, and are doting parents to their seven-year-old son Eric.

Shortly after the news broke, good friend Amanda confessed she was surprised that he actually proposed to Lauren. "Simon said he would never get married, and obviously Lauren has been by his side and you know they've been through so much together," she said on her Heart FM radio show on Wednesday. "I think she's the one, but I don't know if she ever thought he would put a ring on it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.