Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares brand new photo of twin babies for very special reason

Leigh-Anne Pinnock updated fans with new photos of her gorgeous baby twins on Sunday in celebration of her fiancé Andre Gray's 31st birthday.

The mother-of-two shared two heart-warming snaps on her Instagram feed which show the twins looking cuter than ever.

Captioning the post she penned: "Happy Birthday Super Dad! You were born to do this @andregray_."

In the first snap the family-of-four were caught in a candid moment surrounded by palm trees. In the second, the man of the moment, Andre, looked more content than ever as he cuddled the baby-duo in bed.



Leigh-Ann shared the update on Instagram

Fans of the family couldn't wait to weigh in on the adorable update. One follower wrote: "The most beautiful and luckiest bubbas with the best and most talented parents everrrr."

A second replied: "Cutest family," with a heart eyes and red love heart emoji. A third added: "Oh i just know ur the most gorgeous family."

Last month, the star shared the most adorable snap of the twins wearing Little Mix Confetti Tour hoodies.

The names and gender of the twins are yet to be revealed

The three pictures, which were shared on Instagram by Leanne, are absolutely adorable and show the new additions posing alongside their mum and dad who are also dressed in the band's merch.

In one snap, one of the babies can be seen reaching out and touching Leigh-Anne's face, and in another, the babies are placing their hands on each other's heads..

The former X Factor winner simply captioned the post with three black heart emojis.



The duo arrived in August last year

The gender of the babies are yet to be revealed, as the couple continue to protect their identities by only sharing photos taken from the back.

Leigh-Anne and Andre welcomed their firstborns back in August 2021 and announced the news with a surprise update on social media.

"We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here [heart-eye emoji] 16/08/21" the singer wrote on a photo of the soles of the twins' feet.

The glorious news came just one day after fellow bandmate Perrie Edwards welcomed her baby boy Axel, whom she shares with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

