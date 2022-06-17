Leigh-Anne Pinnock's bold playsuit is a summer essential - photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

In terms of celebrity style, Leigh-Anne Pinnock has set the bar high. The 30-year-old Little Mix singer has managed to maintain an impeccable summer wardrobe while raising her toddler twins. Her latest look to captivate? A vivid orange playsuit that is a surefire hit for the warmer seasons.

Leigh-Anne sported a velour playsuit featuring a rich tangerine hue, a sumptuous summer-ready toweling fabric, an all-over embossed floral pattern, a spread collar, button fastening, short sleeves, body-hugging silhouette and a playful hot-pants design.

The mother-of-two wore her raven tresses scraped back into a cascading, high ponytail, which was kept in place by a large set of black headphones. She opted for a bare-faced beauty glow, letting her naturally radiant complexion and thick brows take centre stage.

The star took to her Instagram to share the fun snap with her 8.8 million fans. She simply captioned the post: “Mama hard at work,” with a music note, black heart and doe-eyed emoji.

Other images allowed fans an extra sneak peak of the star’s incredible playsuit, which she paired with some crimson and orange sneakers – infusing her youthful aesthetic with some sporty chic sentiment.

Fans adored the wholesome post and the singer’s eye-catching ensemble. “The most gorgeous Mama,” one commented, while another said: “You’re glowing.” A third added: “Aww beautiful Mama,” and a fourth agreed, saying: “Beautiful,” with a string of orange heart emojis.

If you love Leigh-Anne’s playsuit, then you’re in luck as it is still available to buy online. Not sure orange is the colour for you? Never fear, as the item comes in sweet lilac and zesty lime green too.

Orange Towelling Playsuit, £45, Jaded London

Lime Towelling Playsuit, £45, Jaded London

Lilac Towelling Playsuit, £45, Jaded London

The singer recently wowed in a knitted co-ord set. She looked radiant a slinky cut-out co-ord from Urban Outfitters, featuring soft knit fabric, ribbed detail, high neck collar, flared trousers and thick waistband in a vibrant apple green hue. Clearly, when it comes to colour, Leigh-Anne isn’t afraid to experiment.

