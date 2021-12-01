Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock shows off incredible post-baby body in black backless gown The singer is set to star in Boxing Day

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock was belle of the ball as she hit the red carpet in London on Tuesday night. The singer was joined by her close friends and bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall ahead of the premiere for her debut movie, Boxing Day.

The 30-year-old - who gave birth to twins in August - showed off her incredible post-baby body in a black floor-length gown with backless and ruched detail. She looked fabulous as usual despite suffering a near wardrobe malfunction - due to the windy weather - whilst she posed for the cameras with her co-star Aml Ameen.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Perrie turned heads in a nude Christopher Esber number, while Jade, also 28, looked divine in a chic corset top and PVC trousers.

It was a big night for Leigh-Anne as she prepared to make her film debut in this upcoming festive movie. Boxing Day tells the story of Melvin (Aml Ameen), a British author living in the States who returns to London for Christmas to introduce his family to his new fiancée.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock at the Boxing Day premiere

Leigh-Anne and her fiancé Andre announced the birth of their twins in August, seven days after their birth and simply referred to them as "Our Cubbies". Speaking to The Telegraph last month, the superstar revealed why she won't be revealing their gender or names any time soon. "I'm just gonna keep it to myself," she told the publication.

At the time of the arrival, she announced: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here [heart-eye emoji] 16/08/21".

The singer and her beau became parents in August

Her joyous news came just one day after fellow band member Perrie announced the birth of her first child. The singer and Watford footballer Andre started dating in May 2016, and on 28 May 2020, he popped the question on their four-year anniversary.

