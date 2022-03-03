Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock displays tiny waist in bold all-white outfit

Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoyed a night off from parenting duties as she hit the red carpet at the NME Awards in London on Wednesday night.

Turning heads as she posed for photographers, the Little Mix star showcased her incredibly toned abs and post-baby body in a bold all-white outfit consisting of a sheer cut-out crop top and a slouchy pair of trousers.

The 30-year-old beauty completed the look with a long white jacket and silver toe heels while wearing her dark tresses pinned up and away from her face.

At the star-studded music event, Leigh-Anne mingled with fellow guests, including the likes of Ellie Goulding, Lottie Moss, Rafferty Law and Griff.

The Shout Out to My Ex singer welcomed her twins back in August with her partner Andre Gray. At the time, she shared: "We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here [heart-eye emoji] 16/08/21".

Leigh-Anne at the NME Awards on Wednesday

There's no denying Leigh-Anne has managed to snap back to her pre-pregnancy figure. During a chat with The Sun, the singer's personal trainer, Aimee Victoria Long, has revealed how she managed to achieve this.

"We do all our sessions online over Zoom right now," she explained. "She is in her new home and she doesn't have a gym in there at the moment, so everything she has achieved is just using a resistance band, a mat, some ankle weights and some light hand weights.

The Little Mix star was joined by Ellie Goulding

"She is probably in better shape now than she was before she had the twins. I think she just looks fantastic in all honesty. She is just glowing as a mum and that really shows."

She added: "Leigh-Anne is someone who trains for health benefits and to feel strong, rather than someone who is stuck to getting a number on a scale, but she is back to a size six again."

