Deborah Roberts teases husband Al Roker after 'special' Barack Obama interview

Al Roker was over the moon on Wednesday when his special interview with former President Barack Obama aired on NBC's Today Show—but wife Deborah Roberts was quick to bring him back down to Earth.

"I hope you get to watch my interview with @barackobama on @todayshow and on @todaysxm," Al captioned the post which included a picture of the two men walking through the woods.

However Debroah was quick to comment, joking: "Nice work on this special assignment!

"Next time I’m gonna scoop you!"

Deborah works for rival network ABC, but Al saw the humor in the comment, replying with a laughing-crying emoji.

Al flew in to Washington DC for the special conversation to celebrate Barack's new series, Our Great National Parks on Netflix/

Days prior, he told fans about one of the first times he visited the capital city and how much the visit meant to him.

The video, posted on social media, saw the news anchor with the US Capitol building towering behind him, and he expressed the impact the historic structure had on him, explaining: "I'm telling you, I never get tired of seeing that building, it means so very very much to all of us, it should."

He captioned the somber yet impactful message: "First time I saw the #uscapitol building was a church field trip in 1968 and ever since then, I am still awestruck by what it represents."

The father-of-three also took the time to commemorate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic appointment to the Supreme Court of the United States, through a video of the church that had a sign in honor of her.

