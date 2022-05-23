Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts left emotional by son Nick's big achievement The TV journalists are as proud as can be

Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts had quite the emotional Sunday as they saw their son Nick grow up right before their eyes.

The two took to social media to share over the weekend that their youngest gave the sermon at their church as a graduating senior.

They shared many family snapshots that included Nick in his robes and some while he gave his sermon as they looked on with joyful and with pride.

Deborah in particular revealed that she was left in tears as she shared her thoughts, writing: "Sentimental Sunday for this mama. Please allow me to bask and boast a bit about our beautiful youngest, Nick.

"After years of demonstrating what it means to show up, reach high and press on, Nick was chosen to speak about his journey @stjameschurchnyc today."

She then paid a heartfelt tribute to him as she added: "Since childhood, Nick has had the kindest heart that is bursting with warmth and wonder and wide open optimism. In everything, including church services, Nick is all in. Any challenge is an opportunity.

The proud parents shared their son's latest achievement

"We have learned so much from him. Especially how to simply believe. And today, weeks before his graduation, he had a chance to share his story of learning disabilities, resiliency and dedication to his spiritual journey.

"We are bursting with pride. If you hear sniffles, they may be yours as well as mine," the ABC journalist shared.

"Congrats to our Nick, such a special soul who has filled our lives with love and gladness. Make haste to love and be swift to be kind."

The Today star also revealed that he was "so proud" of his son, and many of their fans and colleagues shared their appreciation, including co-star Carson Daly.

Al and Deborah will be empty nesters soon as Nick leaves for college

"Congratulations to Nick. Thank you for sharing Nick's journey with us," one fan wrote, with another saying: "Oh Al, that just warms my heart. I am really enjoying watching Nick grow up," and a third adding: "What an awesome blessing."

