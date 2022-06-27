Robin Roberts teased on-air by GMA co-stars for surprising reason She still has some time

Robin Roberts may be in the know on most things going on around the world, courtesy of her position as one of the anchors of Good Morning America.

However, the TV personality was called out by her co-stars on the air for being behind on one specific thing as compared to the rest of her team.

VIDEO: Amy Robach and Robin Roberts special bond

During the show, she and her co-hosts for the day Michael Strahan and Amy Robach discussed one of the biggest news stories of the day, that being Top Gun: Maverick's box office gross hitting one billion dollars, a first for Tom Cruise.

As she introduced the subject, Amy cheekily said: "You loved the movie, didn't you Robin?" As Michael started giggling, she threw her hands up in defeat.

"Okay, I'm the only one who hasn't seen it yet, I can't wait to see it!" she exasperatedly declared. "Y'all are giving me a hard time!"

While her co-hosts continued to good-naturedly rib at her, she did add that a lot of people in the team had seen it more than one time, and Michael stepped up to do the same.

Robin was called out for being the only one who hadn't seen the new Top Gun

"I will see it again, I'll go with you," and Amy as well added: "I'm in, I'm in. It's a blast. There's a reason why it's a billion dollar movie, right?"

Robin then turned her attention back to Amy and said: "You had to just call me out like that, didn't you?" to which she confessed that it was "fun."

It wasn't all teasing that the ABC star had to endure, however, as she was also praised and congratulated by her co-stars for her major achievement over the weekend.

The anchor's show, Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show at the latest ceremony, even beating out Amy's own GMA3: What You Need to Know.

The GMA star was also congratulated by her co-stars for her Emmy win

Amy was joined by Lara Spencer as they applauded for their colleague and friend sharing words of praise for her. The clip was even shared on social media with the caption: "You're a winner, baby! CONGRATS @robinrobertsgma!!!!"

