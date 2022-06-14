Robin Roberts takes relaxing break from GMA for family time The ABC anchor will be back soon

Robin Roberts is making the best of some beautiful summertime weather, taking some time off Good Morning America to enjoy it.

MORE: Gayle King endearingly credits Robin Roberts for entertaining her during her Covid journey

Fans of the morning news show were left curious when they saw the anchor absent from the show's installments over the past week.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts bids farewell to Good Morning America

However, it was through her adorable adopted pup, Lil Man Lukas, that she revealed her whereabouts, with the help of his own dedicated social media account.

Along with a compilation of several adorable photos of the pup enjoying his time with his moms in Key West, Florida, the caption read: "Nothing beats a Key West sunset.

MORE: Robin Roberts' fans think she's adopted another dog in photo that leaves them asking the same question

"Leaving this island tuckered out and so so happy! Will be sharing some of my favorite places this time around. Hope your week is off to a wonderful start."

Robin was also tagged in the post, indicating that she was along for the ride, most likely also including her partner Amber Laign.

Robin took a vacation to Key West with her partner Amber and their pet dog

"It looks so relaxing. Thanks for sharing it," a fan commented on the clip, with another saying: "Hi Lukas!! I'm so glad you and your Moms were in your happy place," and a third wrote: "Key West looks good on you Little Man."

Robin owns a home in the beautiful island city, frequently venturing out there with her family for a relaxing break from the life and hustle of New York.

MORE: Robin Roberts receives beautiful tribute for pride from co-star Deborah Roberts

MORE: Robin Roberts urged to stay safe during powerful GMA assignment from Ukraine

However, the trip comes on the heels of a different reason for being in Florida, that being for a more GMA related purpose.

The TV star was originally in Orlando to cover the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, interviewing some of the participants for the show.

The GMA anchor was in Florida covering the Special Olympics USA Games

"Still smiling after my trip to #Orlando for the @SpecialOlympics 2022 USA Games," she shared.

"Grateful to the many viewers who shared their support for Lumene aka 'Lightning'...happy to report she's won GOLD in the long jump and has 2 more events to go!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.