GMA's Robin Roberts coos over Best in Show winner Trumpet the Bloodhound in adorable video Robin and Amber have one pup together

Robin Roberts has revealed rare details of her home life with partner Amber Laign after meeting Trumpet the Bloodhound, who was crowned Best in Show at the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

MORE: Robin Roberts reveals partner Amber Laign had a 'challenging week' as she returns to GMA

The journalist met Trumpet on the Good Morning America set and the pup was thrilled to meet Robin, giving her big kisses and sniffing her dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Robin Roberts coos over Best in Show winner Trumpet

"You are beautiful, you are going to make my little man jealous," Robin cooed as she cuddled the dog, adding: "He's going to smell you when I get home but it's going to be worth it."

As Trumpet continued to give Robin big kisses, she joked: "You can tell I am a dog person, you know."

MORE: Robin Roberts urged to stay safe during Ukraine assignment

MORE: Robin Roberts shares emotional details from Naomi Judd's memorial

Robin and Amber are doting dog moms to Lukas whom they adopted many years ago and Lukas is so popular with the GMA star's fans that he even has his own Instagram account, which is regularly updated.

Robin and Amber adopted Lukas from the North Shore Animal League in Port Washington, New York.

Robin and Amber adopted Lukas from the North Shore Animal League

It identifies itself as the largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization in the world. Robin wasn't quite ready to adopt but Amber was, and Lukas, a Tibetan spaniel-papillon mix, caught her eye and the rest was history.

Their adopted "lil man," as he is affectionately known as, has become a firm fixture in their lives.

He lives the life of luxury at their beautiful Connecticut home and enjoys vacations with his much-loved owners, too.

Lukas is a Tibetan spaniel-papillon mix

Lukas has also been a source of comfort for the couple during Amber's breast cancer battle. Robin announced the sad news of her partner's illness on GMA earlier in the year, and has been updating her fans on her progress.

Recently Lukas was pictured with another dog called Franklin in a picture from Robin and Amber's Connecticut home, which led fans to wonder if they had adopted a second pooch but it sounds like they're still mom to just one dog for now.