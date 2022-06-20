Robin Roberts reveals partner Amber Laign had a 'challenging week' as she returns to GMA The star was quickly inundated with support

Fans of Robin Roberts can usually expect the star to wish them a good day everyday with her signature "Morning Message," but unfortunately they had to do without her inspiring speeches as she stepped away from GMA to spend time with family.

The news anchor was spending a well-deserved vacation in Key West, Florida, alongside her longtime partner Amber Laign, and she came back with a health update concerning her.

Though fans are surely happy that Robin got some much-needed rest, they were also not shy about expressing how happy they are to see her return to their screens.

WATCH: Robin celebrates incredible career milestone

As the morning show host said the familiar words: "Good morning… thank you, for being with us for the morning message and prayer," it was of course like she'd never left.

Her message was inspiring as ever, as she opened up about overcoming difficult challenges and not feeling defeated.

She insisted: "When you declare, 'I will arise,' forces of darkness tremble, and angels get to work. Get ready to rise!"

Robin makes a return to GMA

Finishing up her prayer and motivational message by giving a sweet nod to her beloved Amber, Robin revealed to fans: "She had a challenging week last week, so thank you for allowing me the time to be with her."

Always there for her, fans didn't skip a beat before rushing to the comments to send both of them well wishes, writing: "Dear RR, your spirit blesses us all. May you receive all those blessings in return. I am flooding the Throne with prayers for #SweetAmber and you," and: "Continued prayers are with Amber for her complete healing," as well as: "Lifting your Sweet Amber up in prayer and sending you love Robin."

Robin and Amber have always been there for each other through all their ups and downs

Though she appeared to be holding back tears as she gave the difficult update regarding Amber's health, Robin was definitely inspired by her own message of perseverance.

She concluded her morning segment with: "It's a brand new week, overcome it."

