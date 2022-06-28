Gemma Atkinson stuns fans with truth about romance with Cristiano Ronaldo The former couple dated in 2007

Gemma Atkinson has been happily engaged to partner Gorka Marquez since last year and together they share one daughter, two-year-old Mia.

And while it's clear the pair are head over heels in love, Gemma has now made headlines for a rare comment about a former romance – with football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend introduces baby Alana

Gemma and Cristiano, 37, dated in 2007, when he was playing for Manchester United. Speaking on Manchester's Key 103 radio, the Strictly star revealed that their dates were very low-key – despite his global fame.

"We went to my house, drank cups of tea and watched Only Fools And Horses," she admitted. "Genuinely! I don't know if he's into it now, but he seemed to enjoy it."

Gemma and Gorka pictured with their daughter Mia

The 37-year-old further revealed that she had been offered a great deal of money to talk about their relationship. "When we did split up, I got offered so much money to speak about him," she confessed. "And I didn't want that."

While Gemma is now happily settled down with future husband, 31-year-old Gorka, Cristiano, too, has found love, with Georgina Rodriguez. He is also a proud father of five.

Cristiano is a proud father of five

His first son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, 12, was born on 17 June 2010 in the United States via a surrogate.

In June 2017, it was revealed that he had fathered twins via a surrogate mother in America – five-year-old Eva and Matteo.

A month later, Cristiano confirmed in an interview that he and Georgina were expecting their first baby together, with daughter Alana, four, arriving in November 2017.

The football ace is a hands on dad

In October 2021, the couple confirmed that they were expecting twins; tragically, they lost their son shortly after his birth in April this year. They later revealed that they had named their baby daughter Bella Esmeralda.

Gemma and Gorka, meanwhile, welcomed their little girl on 4 July 2019. They announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day 2021.

