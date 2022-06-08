Strictly's Gorka Marquez shares 'very sad' news – fiancée Gemma Atkinson reacts

Gorka Marquez has shared some "very sad" news with his fans on Instagram.

The Strictly star took to social media with a personal update – and was quickly inundated with support from followers and his famous friends.

Sharing a smiling photo of himself of stage, Gorka, 31, explained in the caption: “I am so sad to announce that, following medical advice, I have to withdraw from the 'Strictly Presents' tour.

"During the 'Strictly Professionals' tour I suffered an injury that, with treatment and care, let me carry on through the last few weeks of the tour.

Gorka has shared an update with fans on Instagram

"Unfortunately, last week I had a flair up of my injury causing me a lot of pain and problems, even to walk. Following the advise from doctors and physios, I have had to stop my involvement in this new tour."

Gorka continued: "I am very sad not to be able to perform and dance again with @maisiesmithofficial (and the rest of the cast!) but I know the show will be amazing and the audience will be in for a real treat. Now it is time to rest and rehab so I can be ready for Strictly 2022. All the love and keep dancing!!!!"

The star shares daughter Mia with future wife Gemma

Among those to respond to the post was Gorka’s fiancée Gemma Atkinson. She wrote: "Proud of you for getting through those last few weeks! I know how painful it was for you at times. Rest and rehab then back to the show, can't have you home for too long messing up my routine!"

A number of Gorka's Strictly colleagues also reached out. "Love ya bro xxx take care of ya self," wrote Dianne Buswell, while Amy Dowden wrote: "Rest up!"

Gemma was quick to show her support

Janette Manrara told the star: "I hope you get better soon. We'll miss you in the show! Sending all the positive get well soon energy your way."

Gorka is being replaced in the tour by Cameron Lombard. He said: " It's a real thrill for me to be joining this new Strictly tour. 'Keeep Dancing' is all about giving the audiences a sneak peek at what goes on behind the scenes at the TV show - I know they are going to love it! We will all miss Gorka on the road with us. I'm sending him my very best for a speedy recovery."

