Strictly's Gemma Atkinson defends relationship with Gorka Marquez following comments from trolls

Strictly Come Dancing star Gemma Atkinson hit back at trolls who claimed her fiancé, Strictly pro Gorka Marquez, would cheat on her if she stopped training.

Trolls commented on one of Gemma's seriously impressive workout videos, writing: "Her bloke will cheat on her if she stops training," while another comment read: "Is this all to keep Gorka?" Gemma rightfully hit back at the comment with a totally valid statement.

"We seem to have gone back a few decades," the actress wrote. "Note to anyone starting with training/health regime. Doing it for anyone other than yourself is a setup for failure.

"Do it for YOU. YOU deserve to feel YOUR best. Shut out the noise and crack on."

Gemma's workout routines always look incredible, mixing up weight training with cardio in her home gym that she shares with Gorka, though last week the mum-of-one shared she's battling with an injury.

Gemma Atkinson hit back at trolls on Instagram

Alongside a video of her exercise session, Gemma wrote: "Lighter [weights] than usual as I have a little knee niggle at the minute so I adapted to what was comfortable and safe and cracked on."

Gorka showed his appreciation for her workout, commenting: "Don’t know why but I can’t stop looking at your [peach emoji]"

Gemma and Gorka's daughter Mia is often spotted in their workout videos

Gemma and Gorka's daughter Mia can often be spotted in the home gym too, with Gemma telling her followers: "I love having Mia with me when I'm training and I love that she has an interest in it already."

Here's hoping little Mia inherits her mum's positive attitude to training too!

