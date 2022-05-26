Cristiano Ronaldo smile transformation before and after: What has the footballer done to his teeth? The Manchester United star looks totally different

Manchester United footballer Cristiana Ronaldo has been playing football on our screens since 2003, and he looks totally different from when we first saw him.

The 37-year-old has had a total overhaul on his smile, as dentist Dr. Rhona Eskander explains. In his 'before' photos, Ronaldo has a missing lateral incisor (the tooth between the front teeth and the pointy canines,) but in his after photos, the star has a straight, white, Hollywood smile with all teeth perfectly in place.

WATCH: What has Cristiano Ronaldo had done to his teeth?

Dr. Rhona explains that a smile makeover of this level will have been achieved in several steps.

1. Braces

The first step in Ronaldo's smile transformation would have been braces, not just to straighten his teeth, but to create space between his teeth for an implant. "His canine was really close to his central teeth," explains Dr. Rhona.

Cristiano Ronaldo's teeth: before

2. Tooth implant

Because Ronaldo was missing a lateral incisor, he had to have a tooth implant, which is placed in the jawbone, to achieve a full smile with all teeth in place.

Cristiano Ronaldo had braces to create space among his teeth

Dr. Rhona also spoke about supermodel Irina Shayk's teeth – Irina and Ronaldo dated for four years, though Rhona suspects they have fairly different approaches to their teeth.

Irina Shayk has a naturally flawless smile

The top dentist explains that Irina has full buccal corridors (she shows eight to ten teeth on smiling), which is deemed as an extremely attractive smile. Rhona believes that Irina's teeth are natural, with no veneers or bonding – some people are blessed!

