Cristiano Ronaldo sparks huge fan reaction with latest family photo The footballer is a father of five

Cristiano Ronaldo is adjusting to life as a proud father of five following the arrival of his baby daughter in April.

The footballer – considered one of the sport's greatest ever players – is also a devoted family man, and this week took to Instagram to share a brand new photo with his fans.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend introduces baby Alana

The image shows Cristiano with his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., as they prepared for cryotherapy. The pair posed for the camera wearing their swimwear as they waited for their treatment.

Cristiano Jr, who will be 12 in June, bears a striking resemblance to his famous father in the snapshot, which was captioned: “Recovery time with my boy,” along with ice and strong arm emojis.

Cristiano posed with his lookalike son

The post proved particularly popular with Cristiano’s followers, racking up over 10million likes in a matter of hours. “The present and the future,” one fan stated.

It comes after Cristiano and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez posed for a family picture inside their Manchester home just last month. It showed the couple with Cristiano Jr, Alana, four, twins Matteo and Eva, and new arrival Bella Esmeralda.

Cristiano and Georgina recently shared a family photo

"Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us,” the 37-year-old wrote. “We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family.

“Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we've just welcomed into this world."

The footballer is a devoted father

Georgina and Cristiano had been expecting twins, a boy and a girl, but shortly before Bella’s arrival were forced to release a heartbreaking statement revealing that their baby boy had passed away.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," the statement began. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl can give us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," he added, revealing that their other baby was born safe and sound.

The couple tragically lost one of their twins in pregnancy

He continued: "We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

