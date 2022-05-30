Cristiano Ronaldo shows off toned torso in new selfie The star took to social media

Cristiano Ronaldo took to his social media account with a new steamy selfie showing off his toned torso as he enjoyed a detox session on Sunday.

Posting the impressive snap to his Instagram Stories, the football star simply penned the word, "detox," on the image.

In the snap, Cristiano is all smiles as he shows off his defined abs while relaxing in a lavish sauna, which is complete with a small coal fire pit in the corner.

Cristiano is the proud father-of-five and just recently had fans obsessed over his latest family update, which showed the 37-year-old standing alongside his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., as they prepared for cryotherapy.

Cristiano plays for Manchester United

The pair posed for the camera wearing their swimwear as they waited for their treatment.

It comes after Cristiano and his partner Georgina Rodriguez welcomed the seventh addition to their family, daughter Bella Esmeralda.

Cristiano and Georgina were expecting a boy and a girl, but shortly before Bella’s arrival were forced to release a heartbreaking statement revealing that their baby boy had passed away.

His son Cristiano Jr. could be his twin

After the sad news, the dad-of-five shared a photo from inside his Manchester home surrounded by Bella's new siblings Cristiano Jr, Alana, four and twins Matteo and Eva, four.

Captioning the image, Cristiano penned: "Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures.

The family looked closer than ever after their new arrival

"Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world."

Followers flocked to leave their messages of support for the family. One penned: "God bless you and your beautiful family bro." A second wrote: "Love and health to you all."

Others left lots of red love hearts and praying hand emojis for the family.

