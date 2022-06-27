Savannah Guthrie shares new photos featuring mishap with unexpected guests

Savannah Guthrie loves capturing some of the more hilarious and candid moments to come out of her daily stint with Today each morning.

The host gave fans a laugh when she shared a new series of photographs from the set of the show as Steve Carrell dropped by as a guest.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie shares rare behind-the-scenes moment with fans ahead of new project

However, in keeping with his new Despicable Me movie, he brought along a few human-sized Minions with him, although one had a harder time on the day.

As one of the show's PAs tried to get a Minion to exit the studio through the revolving doors and enter the Today Plaza, it ended up being stuck between the doors.

The costumed figure struggled to get himself out, and through photographs captured between sets, Savannah managed to share the moment on her social media.

Steve Carrell and the Minions stopped by Today

She provided a play-by-play on her Instagram Stories, saying that: "No one could have seen this coming," with an image of the lodged Minion.

She even shared the photographs on her main feed, writing: "Minion vs. Revolving Door this morning at 30 Rock. This round goes to revolving door." But her fans quickly noticed something else.

Amid all the chaos, eyes went straight to the PA and his fanny pack behind him, which many posited looked like a diaper, and it was all any of her followers could see.

"Totally thought that guy was wearing a diaper. Had to do a double take to see it was a fanny pack," one commented, with another saying: "Bigger question is that a diaper or Fanny pack on the other guy."

One of the Minions found itself stuck in the revolving doors

A third also wrote: "Just came here to see how many others thought this person was in a diaper," although a fourth was more amused by the main storyline and quipped: "One mangled minion! Lol."

