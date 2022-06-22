Savannah Guthrie owns up to summer fashion faux pas alongside Today co-host Hoda Kotb The mom-of-two is ready for some fun in the sun

Savannah Guthrie had a wardrobe confession on the first day of summer as she realized her darker clothing may have to make way for a spot of color.

Seated alongside her Today co-host, Hoda Kotb, the TV personality concluded that her colleague had the right idea when it came to summer wear - while she did not.

Savannah looked lovely in a black, belted dress, however, Hoda really stood out in a bright, orange outfit, which was perfect for the change in season.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie and Today show hosts star in epic Super Bowl ad

Taking to Instagram, Savannah shared a photo from the Today show studios and wrote: "Some people are dressed for the first day of summer," and directed an arrow to Hoda, before adding: "And some are not," alongside a sad face emoji.

While black can certainly be summery, Savannah appeared to confess that she'll be hanging up some of her dark items in favor of a summery boost.

Fans were divided as many couldn't decide if black was a fashion faux pas this time of year or not. But most of them insisted she always looks great anyway.

Savannah felt her co-host was dressed more appropriately for summer

"Honestly between your smile and the warmth of your heart Savannah, you can wear ANY color and you are a ray of sunshine year round," and another added: "Coming from someone who sports bare legs ALL winter!!!!!! You ALWAYS dress for summer," and a third said: "Hoda always looks like sunshine, and so do you."

While she may feel like she's not dressed appropriately, Savannah has been making the most of the glorious sunshine.

She recently shared an envy-inducing sunbathing snapshot which sent fans into a frenzy.

Savannah's fans said she was a ray of sunshine whatever color she wore

Savannah's image on Instagram showed her putting her feet up with lush-looking vegetation sprawled out in front of her.

She appeared to be on a balcony and the sun was pouring down on her. Fans commented on her gorgeous surroundings and tried to figure out whether she was at her home in New York or on vacation.

Either way, she was clearly enjoying the rest and relaxation after another busy work week.

