Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey's new family video with their children is adorable The couple are raising their brood in Texas

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey have delighted their fans with a new video featuring all three of their children alongside their famous dad.

The model and Sing actor are proud parents to Levi, 13, Vida, 12, and Livingston, nine, who they are raising away from the limelight in Texas.

In a new clip posted to Instagram, Matthew is inundated with love from his brood during a family hike.

WATCH: Camila Alves and her children surprise Matthew McConaughey on Father's Day

The celebration was for Father's Day and she explained the scenario in the caption which read: "And... we got him today... kids acted like they didn’t know what day it was until middle of hiking.

"Happy Father’s Day @officiallymcconaughey you are our compass and to see the father that you are to our kids is a daily blessing."

The video showed Matthew reading a card made by his children and reading it out loud for the camera.

Matthew and Camila are raising their family in Texas

All three children were beaming and their long curly locks were scene-stealing.

Fans commented: "Happy Father’s Day and also.. award to your family for the greatest heads of hair," and, "your kids are sooo beautiful and so big already," with a third adding: "Gorgeous kids, gorgeous hair."

Others applauded them for being such a down-to-earth family and send them love.

Matthew and Camila adore being parents

Both Camila and Matthew are hands on parents and the Golden Globe winner spoke about being a dad to Town and Country in 2020.

"I'm more consistently the yes guy," he confessed. "Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want. Other times, it means tough love. Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they're not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn."

