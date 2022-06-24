Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' have the sweetest living arrangement The couple share their Texas home with their children

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves live a dreamy existence away from the spotlight with their three offspring, but there's something unusual about their home.

The couple have been married since 2012 and are parents to Levi, 13, Vida, 12, and Livingston, nine.

They are an incredibly tight-knit family and that includes remaining close to Matthew's 90-year-old mother, Mary Kay - so much so that they live just a stone's throw away.

When they made their move from Hollywood to Matthew's home state of Texas, they ensured they were as close to Mary as possible.

In fact, she was a huge reason why they left California behind. At the time, Matthew said: "My mother is there, the rest of my family is there, part of the reason for going back there was having kids."

While many women may not want their mother-in-law on their doorstep, that is not the case when it comes to Camila and Mary's relationship.

Matthew's mother lives very close to the couple and their children

They see her every weekend and in an interview with Peter Travers, Matthew admitted: "That's important to the kids, important to Camila and I, important to my mom."

Mary Kay features heavily on Camila's social media and during a joint interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Matthew's beloved mom admitted: "We get along really well together."

That being said, they agreed that Mary Kay did "test" Camila a lot in the beginning. "I was testing her," she confessed. "I mean anybody who was going to hang out with my son I wanted to know a little bit about."

Matthew's mother loves being near her grandchildren

Both Camila and Matthew are hands on parents and the Golden Globe winner spoke about being a dad to Town and Country in 2020.

"I'm more consistently the yes guy," he confessed. "Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want. Other times, it means tough love. Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they're not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn."

