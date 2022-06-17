Inside Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' Texas home where they are raising their three children The couple have a stunning property

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves recently relocated back to his home state of Texas after years of living in the spotlight in Los Angeles.

The couple and their three children, Levi, 13, Vida, 12, and Livingston, nine, live in Austin where their home is nothing short of incredible.

The family resides in 10,800 square-foot Spanish-Mediterranean style mansion which boasts eight bathrooms, seven bedrooms, a guest house, and seven boat slips near the lake.

While the family are private, they occasionally give fans a sneak peek inside their home on social media.

Camila cooks up a storm in their homely but impressive kitchen, and the views are sensational.

They live just a stone's throw from Matthew's mother and they revel in the nature that surrounds their abode.

Camila Alves spends a lot of time in the kitchen where she loves to cook

The model has opened up about their decision to leave California behind and said: "We lived in Malibu for many years and having the paparazzi outside our door every day - every single day - when that becomes your normal, you don’t realize how much that’s actually affecting the things you do until you actually leave and get out of it."

She added: "The kids get to have a private way of growing up. So, from that perspective, it was very important."

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are raising their children in Texas

Although they don't travel as much as they used to, Camila says she likes the circus feel of her family when they do.

"Home is the road. We're a traveling circus," she told Us Weekly. "The kids make their own beds, fold their own clothes. They get proud of being accomplished. It's not perfect, but they're into it!"

Matthew prefers the lower key lifestyle in Texas than Hollywood

Matthew also loves fatherhood and opened up about the family role to People magazine, calling being a parent a "privilege and responsibility".

Camila and Matthew's house is right by the lake

"The only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father," he said. "And it's remained the pinnacle for me. Being a dad was always my only dream. ... I can't think of anything being more important."

