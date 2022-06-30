Goldie Hawn engages in shenanigans with daughter Kate Hudson - watch The Overboard actress is a loving mother all around

Goldie Hawn loves spending time with her family, and whenever she gets together with her daughter Kate Hudson, there's always a fun time to be had.

The two actors got together as part of their campaign for Stuart Weitzman and shot a clip inside one of their stores, trying on shoes for the summer.

As they immediately began trying on some models, Goldie quickly brought out her playful self, making faces and teasing her daughter.

After admiring a few pairs, Goldie decided to take things up a notch by picking up one of the mannequins from the top of the shelf.

The bust simply consisted of a pair of crossed legs with strappy heels attached to them. Kate couldn't have found the entire ordeal more hilarious as her mom then put the legs on the sofa and even got them both to imitate the pose by crossing their own legs.

The 76-year-old then joked: "I think it's so great, and she's so fabulous. You know, I walked by her and she did kick me," which Kate simply indulged in.

Goldie and Kate went shoe shopping together

It even culminated with a segment of the Knives Out 2 star lifting her mom's leg up to her face while it sported a bright red heel to perform a rendition of Total Eclipse of the Heart.

They finally ended the adventure with a hug, and Kate wrote alongside her video: "Love summer shopping with momma," and fans loved it too.

Several of them left scores of heart emojis while Reese Witherspoon commented: "My FAVORITE ladies!!" A fan wrote: "Me with my daughters 40 years from now."

Another said: "They are lovely and so are you two! Have fun," while a third added: "Oh these two are everything, soooo much fun to watch."

The two recently partnered together for the Stuart Weitzman campaign

The two stars were announced as ambassadors for the campaign back in March, with Kate saying in the official press release: "My mom has always been an inspiration to me and, in so many ways, the foundation for my values."

"There's no doubt that I inherited her love for life and all of its experiences, big and small. But, she also passed down her love of fashion and Stuart Weitzman shoes, which made it so much fun to work on this campaign together."

