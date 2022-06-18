Kate Hudson's unusual living situation with fiancé revealed - and Goldie Hawn is involved! The star shares her home with Danny Fujikawa and her children

Kate Hudson has a truly incredible home in Los Angeles which she shares with her three children and fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

But if they ever choose to move there's one condition the actress is likely to insist upon!

Kate has a remarkably close bond with her mum, Goldie Hawn, and they're neighbours too. However, if she had it her way, the Almost Famous actress would move even nearer.

"She's down the street," Kate once told People magazine. "We’re literally neighbours.

"Not to mention I want to buy the property next door to them, which is another thing I need to discuss with my therapist."

Not only that, but Kate and Danny live in the very house Kate grew up in.

Kate and her three children live with Danny at their home

Goldie and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, bought the plush Pacific Palisades house in the 1970s but sold it just over a decade later.

Kate bought it back in 2005 and then also purchased the home next door in 2011, to make an enormous, luxury estate.

For any regular family having the mother-in-law living next door may not be ideal, but Danny doesn't seem to mind - in fact, he's embracing it.

Kate and Danny live practically next door to Goldie Hawn

The father of Kate's youngest child, Rani, has been welcomed into the family with open arms and he’s actually known them for years.

Kate and Danny were friends for 15 years before they become something more.

He's bought into the family spirit and loves life as a dad to Rani, and also as a stepdad to Kate's other children, Ryder, 18, and Bingham, ten.

Kate is incredibly close to her mum Goldie

Danny even popped the question to Kate back in September, adding planning a wedding to the family agenda. He adores his family so much, Kate has even hinted at having another child with him.

"At one point I was like, 'Oh, maybe I'm done,'" she revealed on the Today show in 2019. "And then I met Danny and was like, 'Alright, I got to pump them out for him.'"

She added: "He needs a boy. He needs his own boy."

They've certainly got the space… and a built-in babysitter next door!

