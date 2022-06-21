Oliver Hudson shares new singing video with a twist – mom Goldie Hawn has best reaction! Oliver is Goldie's eldest child

Oliver Hudson likes to keep his fans on Instagram entertained – and this week was no exception.

The 45-year-old actor – Goldie Hawn's eldest child – returned to social media on Tuesday to share a funny new clip with fans, and his mom was quick to react.

WATCH: Kate Hudson left in hysterics by her brother Oliver's appearance during video chat

Oliver shared a video showing him lip syncing along to Patrick Swayze's She's Like the Wind from the Dirty Dancing soundtrack, before whispering the titular lyrics at the end.

The post went down a storm with fans, including Goldie, who remarked: "Omg. OLIVERRRRRR!!! Lol. Xxxxxx."

"Interpretive dance please!" another follower requested, while a third added, "I always get excited when I see you have made a post…never know what I will see or hear!" A fourth said: "Put some tights on and dance/sing to this for the love of god!"

Oliver has a very close bond with his family, including Goldie, his 'pa' Kurt Russell, sister Kate Hudson, 43, and brother Wyatt.

Goldie welcomed Kate and her older brother with her ex-husband Bill Hudson; he filed for divorce in August 1980, one year after Kate's arrival. They have been raised by Goldie's longterm partner Kurt since early childhood.

For a long time after Goldie and Bill's separation, the relationship between father and his biological children was strained. Since then, however, it has improved, with Oliver acknowledging in 2018 that he had exchanged "some texts" with his estranged parent.

Kate doesn't appear to have kept in touch as much, but she did say in a 2016 interview with Howard Stern: "I really do recognize whatever those issues are, it’s just something that he has to live with, and that must be painful for him, so I forgive him."

Goldie and Kurt have been together since Valentine's Day 1983 and celebrated 39 years earlier this year. Together they share son Wyatt, 35.

Oliver, meanwhile, has been married to wife Erinn Bartlett since June 2006 and together they share three children: sons Wilder, 14, and Bodhi, 12, and eight-year-old daughter Rio.

