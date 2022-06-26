Goldie Hawn's mini-me granddaughter steals the show on dad Oliver Hudson's podcast The Hollywood star has an incredibly close family

Goldie Hawn's children have all followed in her footsteps in the entertainment industry - and now so are her grandchildren!

The Hollywood star's mini-me granddaughter Rio Hudson made her debut on her parents' podcast, Unconsciously Coupled, this weekend - and she well and truly stole the show.

Proud dad Oliver Hudson shared photos of the pair chatting at home with microphones in their hands, as he teased the new episode.

VIDEO: Meet Goldie Hawn's grandchildren

He wrote: "My ladybug makes an appearance on @unconsciouslycoupled." Fans were quick to comment on the news, and many were divided over who Rio looked most alike in the family. "Rio looks just like her grandmother Goldie, so sweet," one wrote, while another remarked: "Wow she looks just like Goldie."

However, others could see a strong resemblance between Rio and her mother Erinn. "She really looks like her mom," one wrote, while another agreed: "Your daughter is precious. She really looks a lot like her beautiful mom."

Oliver and Erinn - who have been married since 2006 - share Rio along with sons Wilder, 14, and Bodhi, 12. Goldie is a doting grandmother to her grandkids and has seven in total.

Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio joined her dad Oliver Hudson on his podcast

Her daughter Kate Hudson is mom to three children - Ryder, Bingham and Rani, while her youngest son Wyatt Russell is father to young son Buddy, who he shares with actress wife Meredith Hagner.

The award-winning actress previously opened up about being a grandmother, telling Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them.

Goldie Hawn is a doting mother and grandmother

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

Oliver, meanwhile, opened up about what kind of grandparents Goldie and Kurt were while talking to US Weekly.

He gushed: "My parents are amazing grandparents. We're a very tight family. We all live very close to each other. They're amazing people, amazing grandparents, amazing parents."

