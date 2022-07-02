Julianne Hough shows off incredible figure in heart-stopping latex outfit

Julianne Hough delighted fans on Saturday after she shared a fabulous update where she rocked a heart-stopping latex outfit which perfectly showed off her incredible figure.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old shared a series of sensational snaps from her latest photoshoot with 1883 magazine.

WATCH: Emotional Julianne Hough receives standing ovation during POTUS play

Captioning the fashionable photos, she penned: "I absolutely loved getting the chance to speak with @1883magazine’s @sydneybolen about all things @POTUSbway, @freshvinewine, my love for NYC and so much more!

"Check out the link in bio to read the full interview. Photography: @thealexandraarnold & @sarahgardner_studio Styling: @catpope22 Makeup: @meganlanoux Hair: @leonardomanettithereal."



The actress looks amazing

The photos showed the star in a variety of high fashion poses including one which saw the star on the floor in a brown latex midi dress.

The fabulous ensemble was matched with classic long brown gloves in a complementing shade of brown, and finished with navy blue platform heels.

Julianne's brunette locks were styled back into a soft bun which saw wisps of hair flow free at the front of her face.

Julianne alongside her fellow cast members

As for makeup, the star donned heavy black eyeliner and lashings of mascara which were contrasted by a soft brown-nude lipstick.

In another snap from the epic shoot, Julianne wore a pair of sultry fishnet tights which were paired with a leather jacket dress and vibrant neon green stilettos, which had a thin ankle strap and pointed toes.

Last week, the star received an epic standing ovation in Broadway play POTUS when her character made a passionate plea about healthcare.

Taking to the stage just hours after US supreme court's overruling of Roe v. Wade was announced, her character said: "I volunteered at a clinic back in Iowa. Affordable safe reproductive healthcare is a basic human right."

Her voice shook as she made the comment, and the crowds instantly cheered leading to a minute-long ovation from men and women. The play is described as a "riotous comedy about the women in charge of the man in charge of the free world".

