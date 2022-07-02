Oliver Hudson has the best reaction to sister Kate's daring topless photo The actress is currently in London

Kate Hudson often delights her 15 million Instagram followers with photos of her daily style and family life, but on Saturday she surprised her fans with a very revealing snap of herself.

The Hollywood actress, who is currently in London, celebrated the city's sunny weather by posing topless in her hotel room whilst enjoying a cup of tea.

In the snap, which was quickly liked by more than 200,000 followers, Kate can be seen wearing only a pair of high-waisted briefs with her long blonde hair carefully covering up her chest.

"Sun's out," she simply captioned the post.

The star shared the daring snap from London

Fans were quick to compliment her photo, with one writing: "GOALS!" Another added: "40's the new 20. Go green juice!"

Many others simply commented fire emojis or wrote "wow," however, there was someone close to Kate who was left unimpressed, her brother Oliver.

"Nope…" he commented underneath the post.

Fans found the reaction hilarious and over 1,000 fans liked the comment.

Siblings Kate and Oliver have a great relationship

"Hilarious," one told Oliver, whilst a second joked: "Emotional Damage."

A third added: "Lol. This is what siblings are for."

Kate and Oliver have a great relationship and back in 2019 the two launched their own podcast, Sibling Revelry, in which they explore sibling dynamics.

Speaking about their venture earlier this year, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Kate explained: "It started with Oliver and I wanting to do something together. We call it 'revelry' because it's really about how we celebrate that relationship. I don't think people really talk about the importance of it.

"I mean, the reality is that we have a very interesting dynamic, and Oliver and I had an interesting upbringing, and no matter how much conflict there was, we were always so close, and then it really kind of hit us when he went to college," she added.