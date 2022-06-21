Kate Hudson teases big cross-country move with daughter Rani Rose - and mother Goldie Hawn seems to approve The city certainly suits them!

It seems like Kate Hudson is making big moves! Or rather, her daughter, Rani Rose. As the star spends time away from home and in New York City, it looks like her three-year-old is getting a little too used to the big city.

MORE: Kate and Oliver Hudson's comments on their biological father Bill Hudson

The actress inevitably had fans wondering about her future in Los Angeles and whether she might have been teasing a potential cross-country move with her latest photo.

She proved just how much Rani seems to like spending time in New York, and just how well she fits in too!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate's videos with Rani are as cute as it gets

MORE: Kate Hudson's rare throwback with 'Pa' Kurt Russell is too cute to miss

The adorable mom-daughter picture sees the two fully soaking up the city's energy and totally adapting to its bustling atmosphere.

In it, Kate appears pushing little Rani on her stroller as they cross a charming, tree-lined West Village street, and she looks chic as ever sporting blue jeans, a fitted gray tank top, oversized sunglasses, and a cap atop her long, blonde hair, which is being blown away by the wind.

Meanwhile, her toddler seems anxious – and ready – to get out of her stroller and explore the city herself, as she's leaning out of her stroller, with the biggest smile on her face.

Rani really seems to love the city

Her mom captioned the sweet photo with: "Someone's becoming a little city gal," and her mom, Goldie Hawn, seems to approve of their bi-coastal, jetset life, commenting: "She's all showbiz 24/7!!!"

MORE: Kate Hudson's unusual living situation with fiancé revealed - and Goldie Hawn is involved!

MORE: Kate Hudson is 'summer ready' as she shares poolside video in a bikini

Fans also took to the comments to express how much the city seems to suit them both, and encouraged Kate to spend more time in it, writing: "NYC is the coolest place for a little kid to grow up! I love that she loves it!" and: "Love her outfit! Too cute… mom is always styling, beautiful and on point. Sweet vibes," as well as: "Look at the sheer happiness in her smile, amazing!"

No matter where Kate is headed, Rani is always by her side

Last time Kate was in the city, fans got tons of exciting content from her as she made the rounds visiting various late night shows to update fans on her latest projects.

An appearance on Jimmy Fallon's That's My Jam even prompted the mom-of-three to explore a career in music after she expertly performed a song by Ariana Grande on stage, and not long after that she announced she was officially working on an album of her own songs.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.