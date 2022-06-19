Kate Hudson's rare throwback with 'Pa' Kurt Russell is too cute to miss The sweetest relationship

For Father's Day, Kate Hudson is honoring the man who has always been there for her. The star shared a tribute to her longtime step-dad, Kurt Russell, who she's considered her father, or rather 'Pa,' since she was just four years old.

MORE: Kate Hudson's unusual living situation with fiancé revealed - and Goldie Hawn is involved!

Kate has been estranged from her biological father, musician Bill Hudson, for several decades, and both her and brother Oliver Hudson were raised by Kurt since he started dating their mom, Goldie Hawn, in 1982.

The actress' tribute is as adorable as it gets, and proves just how close the two have always been.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate's latest family video is too cute

MORE: Kate Hudson is 'summer ready' as she shares poolside video in a bikini

The sweet throwback sees the two snuggling on a bed, as Kate, who appears to be a teenager at the time of the photo, wraps her arm around Kurt and he rests his own hand on her hair.

In the caption, she adoringly described him as: "Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father…"

She added a cheeky compliment familiar to anyone who watched his rise to fame and his iconic movies in the 1980's, saying he has: "The best head of hair in Los Angeles!"

The adorable throwback

Fans and celebrities alike gushed over the heartfelt throwback, with Drew Barrymore, who similarly grew up being estranged from her father, commenting: "Wow this one almost hurts, it's so sweet."

MORE: Kate Hudson celebrates Danny Fujikawa's birthday with lookalike daughter

MORE: Goldie Hawn's grandson Ryder votes for the first time - see the bittersweet moment

Others commended Kate for the sweet tribute and for her candidness when speaking about her relationship with her Pa, writing: "That's the sweetest picture," and: "The 'step up' dads are the best," as well as: "Best mum & dad in Hollywood."

The Hawn-Russell clan are undoubtedly as tight-knit as it gets

Another one couldn't help but note just how much the throwback shows the mom-of-three's uncanny resemblance to her eldest, Ryder Robinson, and they wrote: "I couldn't understand for a second if that is you or Ryder! Beautiful pic."

The Almost Famous star endearingly concluded her tribute with: "Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.