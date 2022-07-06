Natalie Portman looks incredible in latest Instagram for Thor press and her outfit looks familiar Portman is having her ‘Ugh, as if!’ moment

Cher Horowitz continues to seem to have an influence on modern society more than 25 years after the premiere of Clueless, and this time it's Natalie Portman from the movie Thor who is stealing the iconic look.

The Israeli-born American actress unveils her press attire for Thor: Love & Thunder in her most recent Instagram post. In the well-known yellow tartan plaid jacket and skirt combo, Natalie, going as ‘Mighty Thor’ in the latest hit movie, looks stunning as she has her 'Clueless' moment.

Without a doubt, the Oscar winner gives Cher's famed yellow plaid mini skirt and blazer a unique spin by wearing it with a black crop top, showcasing her toned figure, as opposed to the white t-shirt and yellow cardigan we saw in the movie.

The star posted the photo to her Instagram with co-star Tessa Thompson, known for playing King Valkyrie in the Marvel franchise, who wore a black and white ensemble.

Natalie’s co-ord is paired with what appears to be a classic pair of black Dr Martens, and the actress credits Dior as the designer of the set. Her makeup is flawless, with soft pink lips and flushed cheeks.

She captions the image, “Having a clueless @thorofficial moment during yesterday’s junket,” with fellow Marvel universe actress Kat Dennings, gushing, “Oh I am obsessed.”

Natalie revives her role as Jane Foster and makes a comeback in the MCU. In the movie, Jane Foster reunites with Thor and inherits the Mjölnir (hammer of Thor) and the title of the Mighty Thor.

Natalie and co-stars Pom Klementieff and Tessa Thompson look stunning on the blue carpet

In an interview with Variety, the star discussed that she underwent a significant makeover for the movie, a sharp contrast to the small body she flaunted in the critically acclaimed Black Swan.

"On Black Swan, I was asked to get as small as possible. Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That's an amazing challenge — and also state of mind as a woman," she stated.

Natalie is undoubtedly making a statement while promoting the movie, and she certainly follows Cher's rules. "Do you prefer fashion victim or ensembly challenged?" — a Cher line we should all keep in mind!

