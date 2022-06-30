Natalie Portman turns heads in eye-catching structured fashion for sensational new photographs The Oscar winner couldn't have looked better

Natalie Portman left fans absolutely stunned with the latest set of photographs she shared from her photoshoot for the cover of Variety.

MORE: Natalie Portman makes statement over her "deeply offensive" Oscars outfit

The actress spoke to the magazine in connection with her appearance in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, and she looked every bit the fashion superhero.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Through the Years Natalie Portman

For the cover, she struck a fighting pose with her fists up, a crystallized headband, and rings imitating brass knuckles, and it was her outfits that further stole the show.

She showed off three of her looks, one comprising of a white dress with detailed indent patterning all through and strategic cut-outs along the mid-section, shoulders, and sleeves, pairing it with sheer mesh underneath.

MORE: Film cancelled after Natalie Portman pulls out for ‘personal circumstances’ - details

And another was an equally incredible silver mini dress with a structured, almost robotic build that covered her in glistening metal which morphed in the dim lights.

Natalie even shared a peek at a third look, an armor-like chainmail top with see-through detailing across the top and ornately patterned shoulder pads.

Natalie looked better than ever on the cover of Variety

The star looked like an absolute warrior in the snapshots, and she appropriately even captioned her post: "Who's ready to fight?" and got a big reaction out of her fellow celebrities.

Jennifer Garner left an enthusiastic "YESSSSSS," while her Thor co-star Kat Dennings gushed: "WHOAAAAAAAAAA MAMA." Isla Fisher also said: "You are so beautiful."

MORE: Natalie Portman makes a fashion statement in bold drop earrings

MORE: Natalie Portman is tired of wasting time in make-up chairs

The love train continued with America Ferrera saying: "Jaw. On. The. Floor," and even Olivia Wilde writing: "Could I love this cover more? Nope sure couldn't." Her fans were equally as enamored, leaving tons of adoring comments and flame emojis in their wake.

The transformation the Oscar-winning star underwent for the film, a stark departure from the petite frame she showed off in the acclaimed Black Swan, was the focal point of her conversation with the magazine.

The star's muscular transformation has been a big point of discussion

"On Black Swan, I was asked to get as small as possible. Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That's an amazing challenge — and also state of mind as a woman," she stated.

"To have this reaction and be seen as big, you realize, 'Oh, this must be so different, to walk through the world like this.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.