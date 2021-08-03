Film cancelled after Natalie Portman pulls out for ‘personal circumstances’ - details We hope the Thor actress is okay!

HBO has confirmed that they have cancelled production on their adaptation of the novel The Days of Abandonment after Natalie Portman pulled out of the lead role due to “unforeseen personal reasons”.

In a statement via The Hollywood Reporter, a network spokesperson said: “Due to unforeseen personal reasons, Natalie Portman has stepped down from HBO Films' Days of Abandonment prior to the start of filming. Unfortunately, the production will not move forward. We are very sorry we won't be able to bring this beautiful story to the screen with our talented writer/director and cast. We send our sincere thanks to our cast, producers, and crew for all their passion and hard work.”

The film was also set to star Trying’s Rafe Spall, and Weeds star Mary-Louise Parker.

The synopsis for the novel, written by Elena Ferrante, reads: “This compelling novel tells the story of one woman’s headlong descent into what she calls an ‘absence of sense’ after being abandoned by her husband. Olga’s ‘days of abandonment’ become a desperate, dangerous freefall into the darkest places of the soul as she roams the empty streets of a city that she has never learned to love.

Natalie has pulled out of the film

“When she finds herself trapped inside the four walls of her apartment in the middle of a summer heatwave, Olga is forced to confront her ghosts, the potential loss of her own identity, and the possibility that life may never return to normal again.”

Speaking about the news, one person wrote: “This is all a bit strange, and gutting for cast and crew. Scant consolation it's reminded me about HBO's My Brilliant Friend, which I've failed to watch, despite falling down the rabbit hole of Ferrante's book sequence last year.”

Rafe was also set to star

MEAA (the union & industry advocate for Australia's creative professionals) tweeted: “Very disappointing to all cast and crew involved, especially as some have had to quarantine in preparation. MEAA is working with the producers to ensure all crew receive their entitlements and all reasonable costs are paid out.”

