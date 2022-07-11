Oliver Hudson's quirky beach photo gets fans talking The Nashville star is a hoot and a half

Oliver Hudson is known to his fans for keeping his social media presence often light and funny, never afraid to make fun of himself.

His latest post was just that, sharing a photograph of himself near what looked like the beach at night, posing in a pair of shorts, a glass, and, oddly enough, a crash helmet.

The actor kept his caption vague, of course, simply titling it: "Utah…" although his fans quickly jumped in on the joke as well.

Lance Armstrong teased him by writing: "I almost spy an ab," while a follower of his commented: "Give Kate a run for her money!!!!!!!! C'mon Oliver! You know you want too!!!!"

Another quipped: "Duh, that's the utah look. No explanation needed," while a third was simply left confused enough to go: "So many questions...."

While he enjoys making his followers laugh, Goldie Hawn's son has also gone through some incredibly tough battles with his health, both physical and mental.

Oliver's latest photo left his followers in hysterics

He opened up in a recent episode of his podcast Unconsciously Coupled with wife Erinn Bartlett about a recent anxiety flare-up he experienced.

"[My anxiety] kicked up again this week, even though I went back on my medication, it kicked up again, not nearly as bad, but it's with me," he wrote on Instagram, before going into further detail on the podcast.

"I've been drinking too much, smoking too many cigarettes, running my body down, and then I had an episode two nights ago. In the middle of the night my body went crazy, I couldn't breathe, I threw up, it was crazy," the actor explains.

Oliver went on to describe how he is mainly nervous about his anxiety reoccurring, which Erinn referred to as "spiraling," with Oliver detailing how his mental health impacts every area of his life.

The actor opened up about his recent bout with anxiety

"I know there's nothing physically wrong with me, from a medical standpoint, it's just fear," he continued.

"I'm on medication again, I've upped my dosage," Oliver shared, before explaining that talking about his mental health makes him feel better.

