Oliver Hudson gets a major haircut ahead of The Cleaning Lady season 2 The actor unveiled his new look

Goldie Hawn’s son Oliver Hudson debuted a striking new hair transformation ahead of filming for season 2 of The Cleaning Lady.

MORE: Kate Hudson moves Kurt Russell to tears – mum Goldie Hawn reacts

Taking to his Instagram page, the 45-year-old actor shared a video clip with his 1 million followers where he unveiled his drastic new look. Bidding farewell to his trademark chestnut locks, the Carolina Moon actor showed off a much shorter haircut.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson shares health update from hospital

Speaking to his fans, Oliver said: "The salad is officially copped… it's gone," before adding: "All the sexiness is on the floor now… turning back into an FBI agent."

READ: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's unusual punishment for Oliver Hudson

MORE: Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson pays heartfelt tribute to famous mom

He captioned the post: "It's time for season 2 of @cleaningladyfox. The salad has been chopped!!! @copperperry." Stunned by his transformation, Oliver's fans flocked to the comments section in awe of the star, with one writing: "Absolutely love short back and sides!" whilst a second penned: "Love the longer hair, but I love The Cleaning Lady more!!"

Oliver delighted fans with his new look

A third remarked: "Looking rather handsome Mr. FBI agent," whilst a fourth added: "Yaaaayyy! I love that show! Excited for the next season."

The update comes ahead of Fox renewing The Cleaning Lady for a second season. Written by Miranda Kwok, the hit series charts the life of a doctor who travels to the U.S. in a bid to source medical treatment for her ailing son. When the system fails and pushes her into hiding, the single mother becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

Acting clearly runs in the family after Oliver's mum, Goldie, shot to fame with her NBC sketch comedy program Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In. The mum-of-three cemented her career with an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in Cactus Flower.

The actor shares a close bond with his sons

Goldie welcomed Kate and Oliver with her ex-husband Bill Hudson; he filed for divorce in August 1980, one year after Kate's arrival. They have been raised by Goldie's long-term partner Kurt since early childhood.

Following Goldie and Bill's separation, the relationship between Bill and his biological children became strained. Since then, however, it has improved, with Oliver acknowledging in 2018 that he had exchanged "some texts" with his estranged parent.

Oliver has been married to his wife Erinn Bartlett since June 2006 and together they share three children: Wilder, 14, Bodhi, 12, and eight-year-old daughter Rio.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.