Oliver Hudson thrills fans as he makes return to The Cleaning Lady He's back for more!

Oliver Hudson is continuing on an incredible momentum as he makes his return to filming for his beloved new TV series.

The actor shared that he was back on set to begin work on the hit FOX show The Cleaning Lady, in which he plays FBI agent Garrett Miller.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson shares health update from hospital

He shared a selfie of himself from the set of the show, even sporting a more clean shaven look to fit his character's bill.

"First days baby!!" he excitedly captioned his shot, and his fans immediately launched into supportive messages, cheering for his return.

"Yeah-Yuh! I was SO happy when I learned the show was renewed. #cantwait," one wrote, with another saying: "Good luck Oliver!!!"

A third commented: "Looking fresh and ready," with a fourth adding: "Saw it and can't wait to see the show! Big fan!"

Oliver returned to work on The Cleaning Lady

Goldie Hawn's son has been keeping busy while prepping for the show's comeback, discussing daily life on his podcast Unconsciously Coupled with wife Erinn Bartlett Hudson.

The Overboard star's mini-me granddaughter Rio Hudson made her debut on her parents' podcast over the weekend - and she well and truly stole the show.

Proud dad Oliver shared photos of the pair chatting at home with microphones in their hands, as he teased the new episode.

He wrote: "My ladybug makes an appearance on @unconsciouslycoupled." Fans were quick to comment on the news, and many were divided over who Rio looked most alike in the family.

"Rio looks just like her grandmother Goldie, so sweet," one wrote, while another remarked: "Wow she looks just like Goldie."

The actor was busy with his podcast while at home

Oliver and Erinn are also parents to 14-year-old Wilder and Bodhi, 12, who also make frequent appearances on their dad's social feed while he spends quality time with them.



