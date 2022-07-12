John Travolta and children Ella and Ben mark heartbreaking anniversary for Kelly Preston The Grease star is being an amazing dad in her stead

John Travolta loves highlighting the accomplishments of his family on social media, especially when they involve his children Ella and Ben.

MORE: John Travolta's son Ben shares glimpse inside incredible home gym at family's Florida mansion

However, the trio have become even closer over the past couple of years since the passing of John's wife and their mom Kelly Preston.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: John Travolta celebrates wonderful news about daughter Ella

The family are now preparing for a difficult family anniversary as 12 July marks the two year mark since Kelly's death at the age of 57 in 2020 due to breast cancer.

In a statement released at the time, her devastated husband said: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.

MORE: John Travolta receives emotional Father's Day tribute from daughter Ella

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

Kelly passed away aged 57 due to breast cancer

John and Kelly had been married since 1991 and shared three children together. Tragically, they lost their eldest son Jett in January 2009 at the age of just 16. He had a history of seizures from the age of two and had to be hospitalized at 15 months with Kawasaki disease. Jett died during a Christmas family holiday in the Bahamas.

John remarked on Kevin Hart's show, Hart to Heart, about dealing with and explaining the loss to his young son, explaining: "He said to me once, 'Because mom passed away. I'm afraid you're going to'."

MORE: John Travolta embarks on new project ahead of emotional anniversary

MORE: John Travolta expresses heartache over loss of his friend Ray Liotta with touching tribute

"I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life. I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.'

"'Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can'," he added.

John is a doting dad to Ella and Ben

"'So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.