John Travolta's son Ben shares glimpse inside incredible home gym at family's Florida mansion The Grease star lives with his children Ella and Ben

John Travolta was a proud father over the weekend and couldn't resist letting the world know about it!

MORE: John Travolta shares rare photo of son Benjamin during family trip to the beach

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Grease star posted footage of his son Ben swinging across bars at the gym - which just so happened to be located in the garage at the family's Florida home.

Ben was more than impressive as he completed his personal best, as his dad captioned the clip: "Ben at his new best!"

Loading the player...

VIDEO: John Travolta shares very rare video with son Ben

Fans were quick to congratulate the pre-teen on his skills, with one writing: "Bravo Ben!" while another wrote: "Well done, proud Papa!" A third added: "Wow he is doing amazing!"

MORE: John Travolta receives sweet Father's Day tribute from daughter Ella

MORE: John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK

Ben lives in Florida with his famous father and older sister Ella, an aspiring singer and actress.

This isn't the first time that John has shared footage of Ben swinging off a bar either, as back in May the actor posted another clip of the 11-year-old's gymnastics skills, which again received mass praise from his followers.

John is a doting father to his children and while Ben is not yet on social media, his oldest daughter Ella made sure to pay a public tribute to her dad last weekend as they marked Father's Day.

John Travolta's son Ben showed off his gymnastics moves in a new video from home

The 22-year-old shared a sweet snapshot of herself with her father and brother, and wrote: "Happy Father's Day, to the smartest, kindest, most generous man I know.

MORE: John Travolta shares 'very proud moment' in rare personal video

MORE: John Travolta pays heartbreaking tribute to William Hurt following his death

"Just by being yourself, you have taught me the most important lessons in life. Thank you for everything you do and for being my friend. I love you Daddy."

John also shared a sweet series of photos himself, including the same one Ella did and one cozying up to his son, writing: "It's [a] privilege to be a father. I love you my babies. Happy Father's Day to everyone."

John Travolta with late wife Kelly Preston and their children Ella and Ben

The family have faced a lot of heartache over the years, with John not only losing not only losing his son Jett in 2009, but his wife Kelly Preston in 2020, who passed away following a secret battle with breast cancer.

MORE: John Travolta's new photo with daughter Ella blows fans away

MORE: John Travolta expresses his heartbreaking experience with grief after losing wife Kelly Preston

John and his children have been incredibly strong following the heartache in their lives and while The Pulp Fiction actor is notoriously private, he opened up about his family life in a rare interview last year.

John and Ben are incredibly close

Chatting to Esquire Spain, he said: "I will ensure the future of my children, help them with what they want to do with their lives."

RELATED: John Travolta reveals heartbreaking talk with young son Benjamin

MORE: Ella Travolta stuns in windswept vacation photo

He continued: "It is what I do with Ella now with her films and teaching her to work in the profession. Ben is barely ten-years-old. I want to help him evolve because he has his whole life ahead of him."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.