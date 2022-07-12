Simone Biles reveals she was mistaken for child and offered a coloring book mid-flight The star couldn't believe it herself

Simone Biles is known around the globe as one of the most successful gymnasts of all time - but not everybody knows her apparently.

The petite athlete has revealed that she was mistaken for a child during a flight and even offered a coloring book.

MORE: Simone Biles wows in bold bikini for selfies from her incredible home

On her Instagram Stories, the 4-foot-8-inch star shared a selfie in which she was looking a little embarrassed. She wrote: "Not the flight attendant trying to give me a coloring book when I board.....I said 'no I'm good I'm 25.'"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Simone Biles sufferes mishaps during 2020 Olympics

Not only is she an adult, but she's engaged too. She said "yes" to NFL star Jonathan Owens back in February and shared all the details of the proposal on Instagram.

"The easiest yes," wrote Simone, 24, in all capital letters in her post. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! Let's get married FIANCÉ," she continued.

MORE: Simone Biles looks so in love in dreamy vacation photos with fiance Jonathan Owens

MORE: Real reason Simone Biles' relationship with boyfriend Jonathan moved so quickly

The photos revealed Simone's stunning engagement ring, an oval-shaped diamond set on a paveéd diamond band. Jonathan, 26, commented on the post: "Ready for forever with you," along with a red heart emoji.

Simone couldn't believe she'd been mistaken for a child

The two athletes first met through exclusive dating app Raya right before the pandemic in 2020.

Jonathan previously admitted to Texas Monthly that he didn't know who Simone was, and while that might come as a shock to some, it was actually one of the things the gymnast liked about her now fiancé.

Simone is due to marry NFL star Johnathan Owens

She also recently look back on the emotional 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she pulled out of multiple events to focus on her mental health.

"Walking away from the Olympic Games was a win in itself. I know a lot of people thought I failed because they expected me to go out with five or six medals, but walking out of it was my biggest win," Simone shared at the 43rd annual Simmons Leadership Conference, in conversation with Brené Brown.

"I had to put myself into consideration for one of the first times throughout my career. Most of the time, I've always put myself on the back burner, because I've always cared and thought about everybody else before myself. I was like, 'You know what? I have to do what's best for me, what's safe, and what's healthy for me.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.