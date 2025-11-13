Simone Biles fully reveals what plastic surgeries she's had: 'Open, honest and relatable'

Simon Biles previously opened up about undergoing plastic surgery on her TikTok. In the video, she expressed that she has three procedures done and comically asked her followers to guess which operations she got. As a clue, she hinted that two of them would not be visible, although she didn't reveal what she did. Since then, she has been transparent about her surgeries including her lower blepharoplasty to remove excess bagginess from her lower eyelids and earlobe surgery. As for her third surgery, she hinted that she got breast augmentation by using the cherries emoji.

© Getty Images Simone revealed what she got done

She recently shared that her intention behind being so transparent now is because she has "no shame" about making the choices to do the operations and she wants to be authentic about her journey. She shared with People: "It's just who I am and I feel like I've always tried to be open, honest and relatable." Simon added that getting surgery is more "relatable," than her Olympic accomplishments, and she believes that talking openly about it makes it less taboo.

© Instagram Simon previously showed off her toned body in a black one-piece on vacation

The athlete continued: "Seeing me win medals at the Olympics, that's not relatable. But what is relatable is how we feel about ourselves, what we talk about, what we go through and how we share openly, honestly. And so that's why I decided to share it...Social media is not real, so that's why I try to be as transparent as possible."

The iconic gymnast also expressed her reasoning and said: "I got a lower bleph because me and my family have, I call it the 'Biles eye bags.' We've just always had them, hereditary, and so that was just a big flaw. Every time I would go to a shoot, they're like, 'Oh, can we put some strips on her?' And I was like, 'Oh, baby, I had 12 hours last night, these aren't going away. These are just hereditary.' So it's something that I wanted to fix."

© Getty Images She was previously reserved about her surgeries

As for her earlobe surgery, she explained it came from an accident when she was younger when one of her earrings "got ripped out," so she had "to get it fixed." Simone has previously been reserved about talking about her breast augmentation, however she's turned a new page and expressed: "Okay, obviously you can notice the breasts. But other than that, it's just feeling good about yourself and loving yourself, and I've always been very vocal about that."

© Instagram Simone feels empowered by her choices

She emphasized that her operations didn't come due to disliking her body and added: "And not that I didn't like the way I looked or the way I felt. It's just something that I notice obviously a little bit more because I live in this body, I'm just so used to it." Simone has served as a role model for young girls and she wants to teach the younger generation that there is empowerment in having "choices," and stated: "I also think it shows young girls that they have the right to their own choices, whatever they are, and that's no shame added as well…As long as you love yourself, that's really all that matters."