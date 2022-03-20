Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington reunite in new video The dancers were previously snapped kissing

Strictly Come Dancing stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington reunited at the weekend – and their chemistry on the dancefloor was off the charts.

In a video shared by their co-star Katya Jones, Nadiya and Kai could be seen dancing together for a very special reason.

The pair danced a fast-paced jive to Reet Petite by Jackie Wilson, and were in perfect tune as they kicked and flicked their way through the performance.

The talented duo took to the floor on Saturday night during the Burrow Strictly Ball, which was held raised money for a new centre for patients with Motor Neurone Disease.

It marked the first time that the stars were seen in public together since the Strictly live tour, when romance rumours surrounded a couple of their appearances.

Last month, photos obtained by MailOnline appeared to show them sharing a tender moment during a group meal as the show stopped in Sheffield.

The Strictly cast enjoyed a meal together in Sheffield

One snap showed Nadiya placing her hand on Kai's neck while another, which was taken from behind, saw the pair with their arms around each other.

In a third photo, the duo appeared to be kissing, but their faces were hidden by a curtain. Nadiya and Kai had previously been snapped kissing at a bar in the Malmaison in Newcastle.

However, Nadiya took to social media soon afterwards, where she dismissed speculation that she and her fellow dancer were a couple.

Nadiya was paired with Dan Walker during the 2021 series

"Don't believe everything that is reported in the papers, or what you see," she wrote on Instagram.

The 32-year-old is newly single after she split up from her long-distance fiancé Matija Škarabot, with whom she shares a young daughter, Mila.

Kai, meanwhile, most recently dated dancer Giulia Dotta for five years before they ended their relationship, with Guila's agent confirming to the Mirror last July that the pair had called it quits.

